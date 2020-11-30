Tidelands Health to offer ‘groundbreaking’ treatment for high-risk COVID patients

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is offering a ‘groundbreaking’ COVID-19 treatment that may lessen a person’s risk of becoming hospitalized with the virus, the hospital system announced Monday.
According to a press release, Tidelands Health is one of a dozen healthcare providers in the state to receive the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, bamlanivimab.
The antibody therapy received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 9.
“Bamlanivimab can be used for the treatment of patients ages 12 and older with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization, including those 65 and older or those with certain chronic medical conditions,” the release stated.
Officials said bamlanivimab, which is administered intravenously as a single dose at a healthcare facility, has been shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in COVID-19 patients at high risk for the disease.
Bamlanivimab is a monoclonal antibody specifically designed to block the COVID-19 virus’ attachment and entry into human cells, according to the release.
Officials said the antibody therapy isn’t intended for COVID-19 patients who are already hospitalized or require oxygen therapy.
“Our team of caregivers at Tidelands Health is proud to be among the first in the state to provide this promising treatment to high-risk COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, the health system’s vice president of medical affairs. “This gives us another tool as we continue to battle COVID-19 on multiple fronts and work continuously to help patients recover from this virus.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.