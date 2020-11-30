S.C. Highway Patrol trooper assaulted at sobriety checkpoint, officials say

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A driver was arrested Sunday after troopers say he assaulted a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper at a sobriety checkpoint.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said it happened around 1 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Mount Olive Church Road in Abbeville.
Collins said troopers had set up a routine sobriety checkpoint and were attempting to arrest Donald Blake Outz.
Outz resisted arrested and assaulted the trooper, Collins said.
Collins said the trooper was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.
