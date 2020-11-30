Red Wolves Campaign for Giving Tuesday at Brookgreen Gardens

GivingDay is both an online and in-person event at Brookgreen Gardens this year. Online donations can be made here - https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/redwolfpack/team/GivingDay. The in-person event will include experiences with animals from the Lowcountry Zoo and a red wolf craft with Brookgreen’s Creative Education volunteers from 3:00pm-4:30pm. All donations will be matched by Dale Weiler and Loti Woods of Weiler Woods for Wildlife, up to $10,000.