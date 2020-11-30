Police seek information after bicyclist hit by car in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Lumberton, authorities said.
According to a press release from Lumberton police, the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 on Martin Luther King Drive near Center Street.
Police said the bicyclist, a 59-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Authorities are seeking to identity the car and driver. The car is only described as white in color.
According to the release, the driver is not at fault at this time, as the bicyclist reportedly ran into the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Ofc. Cedrique Bridges with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
