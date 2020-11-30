New North Myrtle Beach brewery looking to hire 100 positions

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A highly-anticipated brewery in North Myrtle Beach is hoping to hire 100 full-time and part-time positions ahead of its opening in early 2021.
The Crooked Hammock Brewery, located at Barefoot Landing, held a job fair on Monday. It was the second of three job fairs, so if you missed out on Tuesday’s event you will have another chance.
The brewery said it is on the hunt to fill positions in the front and back of house, supervisors, hosts, servers, bartenders, barbacks, bussers, food runners, dishwashers, line cooks, prep cooks and retail associates.
The Delaware-based company’s new location will feature indoor and outdoor seating between the restaurant, brewery and an island bar gazebo, among other areas. Fire pits, hammocks, a playground and will also include its pet-friendly beer garden experience that has been open since the summer.
General Manager William Morris said he can’t wait to have everything open at the beginning of 2021.
“I’m so excited. Between February and March we’re going to open a very outdoor-centric restaurant/brewery. I’m probably the most excited person in Myrtle Beach,” Morris said.
The third job fair is expected to take place Tuesday, Dec. 15. The morning sessions goes from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. and the afternoon session is 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
