New Myrtle Beach VA clinic receives certificate of occupancy
A new Veterans Affairs clinic is one step closer to opening. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff | November 30, 2020 at 7:41 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 7:41 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new Veterans Affairs clinic is one step closer to opening.

The facility, which is located on Airpark Drive near The Market Common, has received its ‘certificate of occupancy,’ the city of Myrtle Beach announced Monday morning.

The $13.8 million clinic will offer services beyond primary care and mental health services, including treatment for dermatology, podiatry, physical therapy and occupational therapy.

Officials said the facility is expected to open in early 2021.

