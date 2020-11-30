Myrtle Beach extends mask ordinance through December

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has extend the city’s emergency declaration due to COVID-19.
The extension automatically extends the city’s mask ordinance through Dec. 31.
The mask ordinance requires customers residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and food service establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations and other enclosed spaces.
The city said failure to wear a mask when required is a civil infraction, with a fine up to $100 for noncompliance.
Although the emergency declaration is valid for the rest of 2020, it can be extended or rescinded as needed.
