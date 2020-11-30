Ice skating in downtown Conway to become reality in January

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Along with the many activities the city of Conway has to offer, ice skating will soon be one of them.
The Rivertown Ice Rink will open on Jan. 15, 2021, in downtown Conway.
Conway Downtown Alive has teamed up with Artificial Ice Events to build a 40′x100′ ice skating rink at the Town Green located at 200 Laurel Street. The ice rink has been also been made possible by the generous support of Anderson Brothers Bank.
“It has been a goal to bring ice skating to Downtown Conway for the past 12 years and with all the challenges of 2020, we figured this was most definitely the year to go outside the box and bring fun and joy to our Downtown,” said Hillary Howard, the executive director of Conway Downtown Alive.
The rink will be open from noon-8 p.m. on Jan. 15-18. Skating sessions will be an hour-long and admissions is $15 per person and skate rental is included.
Participating businesses will be offering $5 discount coupons leading up to the opening of the Rivertown Ice Rink.
