Horry County police arrest man in connection to Conway area shooting that hurt 5

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have identified the man accused of opening fire and hurting five people.
A police report showed Dustin Wilson as the suspect in the case, and police confirmed that he was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Officers were called to the shooting just before 6 p.m. Saturday to Golden Key Road in the Conway area.
Police said they found five people hurt in connection to the shooting. Two of them were transported to the hospital.
They added that three others had medical issues, and one of those victims was also taken to the hospital.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
Wilson is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Online records show that no bail has been set.
