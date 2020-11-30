Fourth and Main on Laurel in Downtown Conway has great gift ideas for Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A small locally owned business in Downtown Conway is Fourth and Main. They have two locations Fourth and Main on Laurel, and Fourth and Main Southern Home Accents.
Both stores are full of home decor and rustic farmhouse furniture!
They have some gifts that will be great to give someone this holiday season like artificial Christmas trees, gingerbread decorations, ornaments, tree skirts, place mats and table runners.
Something very unique that you will find at this store is an engraving machine! You come in the store, pick an item off the wall, scan it on the computer and design the item!
They are open Tuesday-Saturday from 11AM-4PM.
