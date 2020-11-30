FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers early, gusty winds today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to wet roads and a mild start to the day as you prepare to head out the door with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. We’re currently under a level one severe weather risk with the best chance of a strong storm or two being east, out over the Atlantic and mainly to the northeast into North Carolina. While it’s not a widespread storm potential, the winds will be widespread and breezy throughout the day!
As you head out the door this morning, we’ll hold onto those scattered showers and gusty winds as the cold front approaches the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Winds will pick up this morning and gust from 30-40 mph as the cold front passes through the region, bringing for a rough morning commute, especially for those headed out a little bit later this morning.
Highs today will actually occur this morning ahead of the cold front. Look for highs in the upper 60s to around 70 this morning before temperatures fall behind the cold front and rain chances this afternoon. The rain will end by lunchtime but those temperatures will quickly drop this afternoon with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid-upper 30s tonight with the breezy northerly winds.
Temperatures behind the front through the rest of the week will be well-below average. Highs will drop into the upper 40s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. The sunshine will continue with our highs only reaching the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will remain dry through Thursday before our next rain chance arrives on Friday.
