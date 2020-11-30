FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers early, gusty winds today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to wet roads and a mild start to the day as you prepare to head out the door with temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. We’re currently under a level one severe weather risk with the best chance of a strong storm or two being east, out over the Atlantic and mainly to the northeast into North Carolina. While it’s not a widespread storm potential, the winds will be widespread and breezy throughout the day!