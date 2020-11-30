FIRST ALERT: Historic hurricane season comes to an end

The season got off to an early and rapid start with a record-breaking nine named storms forming from May through July. As the hyper-active season raged on, the 21-name Atlantic list reached its end with the formation of Wilfred on September 18. For only the second time in history, the Greek alphabet was used for the remainder of the season. The season has made it all the way to the 9th names on the Greek list - Iota.