FIRST ALERT: Dramatic temperature drop on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will usher in much colder weather through the middle of the week.
Monday morning’s rain and strong winds were associated with a powerful cold front moving through the Carolinas. Behind the front, dramatically colder weather will blow in and last through the middle of the week.
Temperatures tonight will drop very quickly. By daybreak Tuesday, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 30s inland and middle to upper 30s along the Grand Strand. A lingering breeze will send wind chills into the upper 20s to near 30 by early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be a sunny but unseasonably cold day. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s with sunny skies and a gusty breeze.
The core of the cold weather settles in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The first freezing temperatures of the season are possible along the Grand Strand as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. A heavy frost is likely Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night will remain chilly, but temperatures will start to moderate by Thursday and Friday.
As the next weather maker approaches on Friday, temperatures will return to the lower to middle 60s. However, the milder weather will be accompanied by increasing chances of showers.
