DHEC announces 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,174 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 203,659 and those who have died to 4,077, health officials said.
In Horry County, there were 79 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. According to DHEC, the death occurred in an elderly individual.
Officials said the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Sunday, not including antibody tests, was 6,514. The percent positive was 18%.
