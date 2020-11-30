CVS Pharmacy in Florence reportedly robbed at gunpoint, deputies seek suspect

Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect. (Source: FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | November 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 10:06 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at a CVS Pharmacy on Second Loop Road around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Deputies said the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a female, wearing black pants, a green sweatshirt over a grey hoodie and a black mask over her face.

According to deputies, the suspect may have left the scene in a grey vehicle.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android Telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

