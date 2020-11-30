Coroner identifies high school football player killed in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the 15-year-old boy whose body was found Thursday at an apartment complex.
Mikell McKelvey, from Charleston, died Thursday at approximately 4 a.m. at the Palmilla Parkside Apartments on Ashley River Road, according to a release from the coroner’s office.
West Ashley High School Principal Ryan Cumbach sent a letter to parents confirming that McKelvey was a student there.
“We are now engaged in a school-wide effort to support Mikell’s classmates, teachers, family and friends,” the letter states. “Our school-based crisis team will be on-site at our school, assisting the Wildcat community in processing this tragedy and facilitating the positive remembrance of a fellow student, friend and classmate.”
The West Ashley High School Football Twitter account posted that McKelvey was a sophomore running back on the team.
“We ask you to keep his family, his teammates, his classmates, his coaches, and his teachers in your prayers,” the tweet stated. “We are all heartbroken over this but will cherish our memories with him. Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat.”
Police said they responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a call about a body found at the complex.
When they arrived at the apartment complex, police say they found the boy had suffered a gunshot wound and first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
CPD detectives say they are diligently investigating this incident.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to please contact the on-duty Charleston Police Central Detective via Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
