ESPN’s College GameDay heading to Coastal Carolina for first time ever

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – College GameDay is coming to our city!
ESPN’s College GameDay announced on Twitter on Monday it will be live in Conway on Saturday as the undefeated Chanticleers take on No. 25 Liberty.
It will be the first time ever that College GameDay has made a stop at Coastal Carolina University.
The Chants have moved up in the polls to the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP Poll after remaining undefeated and clinching the Sun Belt’s East Division with a win over Texas State on Saturday.
Details on where exactly the College GameDay will be broadcasting has not been announced yet.
WMBF News has reached out to Coastal Carolina University on this major announcement.
