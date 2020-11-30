CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Winning lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina lottery officials are looking for three people who won some money over the holiday weekend, and one of the tickets was sold in Myrtle Beach.
The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was purchased that the Tiger Mart #15 on North Kings Highway. It matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number on Friday. The numbers are 4-10-27-35-58 and the Megaball is 10.
Winning tickets were also bought in Fort Mill and Newberry.
This week, lottery players will have a chance at two jackpots worth over $200 million each. The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday is for $229 million and the Powerball on Wednesday draws for $231 million.
