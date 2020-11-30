CCU announces rescheduled game date for Troy match up

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A date has been announced for the rescheduled game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Troy Trojans.
The game will take place Saturday, Dec. 12 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.
Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. Eastern time.
The game was originally scheduled at Troy on Nov. 14 but was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.
The Chants have moved up in the polls to the No. 14 spot in this week’s AP Poll after remaining undefeated and clinching the Sun Belt’s East Division with a win over Texas State on Saturday.
The Chants will take on Liberty on Saturday who is back in the poll at No. 25 this week.
It was announced on Monday that ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasting from Coastal Carolina on Saturday for the first time ever.
The No. 14 ranking is now the highest in program history, which was previously at No. 15.
