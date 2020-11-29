Victim in Socastee-area shooting dies, coroner’s office says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot late Friday night in the Socastee area has died, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Officials said the shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Fairwood Terrance, where officers from the Horry County Police Department were called to the scene.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said one victim was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital, where they died during surgery early Saturday morning.
Willard identified the victim as 33-year-old Jeffrey Monnett.
No other information was immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.