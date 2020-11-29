TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck slows down traffic on part of Interstate 95

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash has slowed down traffic on part of Interstate 95 in the Pee Dee, according to officials.
Online records with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a crash on mile marker 176 at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported as of yet, but SCHP said part of the roadway has been blocked.
Data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation also shows slowdowns in northbound lanes stretching to mile marker 170 in Florence County.
