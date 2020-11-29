FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While it’s a calm and quiet start to the day, increasing shower and storm chances are on the way for this evening. A powerful weather system is set to move across our area bringing big changes along with it, the first being tonight’s showers and storms. A few storms could be on the strong side, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Grand Strand under a level 2 of 5 risk for strong storms and the Pee Dee under a level 1 of 5 risk.
The main threats will include strong wind gusts, an isolated tornado or two, and periods of heavy rainfall. Most of these threats will be dependent on if any of the thunderstorms that form can tap into the little storm fuel they have to work with. With that being said, there will likely be just enough spin in the atmosphere to trigger a few rotating storms. This is why we can’t rule out an isolated tornado two this evening.
Most of these showers and storms will begin by approximately 5-6pm this afternoon with the best potential of seeing strong storms between 9pm-9am.
There will be a good amount of dry time after 1:00am through about 5:00am before another round of showers and storms work into the area. The severe threat with these will be much lower, with main impacts including strong winds and heavy rainfall. This could be enough to impact some people’s early morning commutes, so that will be something to keep in mind for tomorrow morning.
By noon Monday, we’ll be all said and done with the shower and thunderstorm activity, but winds will quickly pick up. By early Monday, winds will be blowing and gusting up to 30-40 mph+ as a powerful cold front sweeps across the area.
Behind this cold front will be much colder, winter-like temperatures. Highs only look to top out in the upper 40s for most with overnight lows inland dipping into the upper 20s for some!
