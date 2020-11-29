Father of victim in cold case still searching for answers in son’s murder

GOOSE CREEK S.C. (WCSC)- The father of a man shot and killed in Berkeley County four years ago says he’s still searching for justice in the case.
Every year on the anniversary of his son’s death, Paul Valentine sits outside his truck with a simple sign offering a cash reward for any information leading to a conviction in the case. This year it’s $10,000.
“Four years ago today changed my life forever. I lost my son and I just want -- I will never heal from it,” Valentine said. “I just want closure, a little bit of closure to catch the people that did this.”
November 29, 2016, Nicholas Valentine was shot and killed in a car off Pineshadow drive in Goose Creek.
Investigators initially arrested two men for the murder, however, prosecutors eventually dismissed the charges.
“There’s still a couple others that are responsible that are out there and no one is safe while these people are out there,” Valentine said.
His father is pleading for the public to come forward with any information that could lead to a break in the cold case.
“So I just come out here to remember my son and try and hopefully someone will come forward if not for the reward but because it’s the right thing to do,” Valentine said.
Anyone with information can reach out to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office or contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
