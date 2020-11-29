Conway businesses see boost from Small Business Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The streets of Downtown Conway were bustling with shoppers Saturday as people opted to support local businesses instead of big box stores for Small Business Saturday.
Karen Young, the owner of Thistle and Clover Women’s Western Boutique, said the day aimed at supporting small businesses is even more meaningful after a tough year.
Young says after closing in March, it’s been quite the journey to get back to where they are today.
“All of our bills still had to be paid,” she said. When we went to open, we had to dig into our personal pockets to buy inventory to get the store back up and going. It was a leap of faith to see if we were going to even make it.”
It’s a similar story for business owners everywhere this holiday season. Many having to make up sales during the busiest time for shopping after months of uncertainty.
Still, Young said she’s hopeful for a good end to 2020.
“Downtown Conway’s got a lot of events planned,” she said.
Rebecca and Joe Green are currently visiting Horry County on their honeymoon and noticed Main Street’s charm while exploring the area.
“On the way, we noticed all these businesses and me and her just mapped out all the places we wanted to do for today when we got up, wanting to do small business day,” said Joe Green.
Despite some rain, shoppers packed the streets of Downtown Conway in a hopeful sign for small businesses entering the last month of 2020.
“A lot of us are just hanging on by our fingernails right now. So anything that anyone can do to come to Conway, that would be great,” said Young.
Every Thursday, starting in December Conway Downtown Alive is hosting events to keep people coming to spend time downtown.
Young said many stores downtown including her own will stay open until 8 p.m. those nights get extra foot traffic in the door.
