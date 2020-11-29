Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is moving back up in the national rankings ahead of a big showdown with Liberty.
The Chanticleers checked in at No. 14 in this week’s AP Poll, up two spots from last week. The upward trend comes after the team clinched the Sun Belt’s East Division with a win over Texas State, and earned the right to host the conference championship game on Dec. 19.
Their opponent for that game, Louisana-Lafayette, also moved up three spots to No. 20 in the poll. Meanwhile, the Chants’ next opponent, Liberty, is back in the poll at No. 25 this week.
The No. 14 ranking is now the highest in program history, which was previously at No. 15.
Elsewhere, Alabama was voted as unanimous No. 1 for the second straight week. Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M rounded out this week’s top five in that order.
Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami and Indiana rounded out the top ten, in that order.
CCU also moved up three spots in this week’s Amway Coaches’ Poll, coming in at No. 14. Liberty and Lousiana-Lafayette were also featured in those rankings. CCU also cracked the top ten of ESPN’s power rankings this week.
CCU is also currently No. 20 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, which determine some of the country’s biggest bowl games. The latest CFP rankings will be released Tuesday night on ESPN.
