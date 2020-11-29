Carolina bounces back to upend Tulsa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina responds to secure win number one. After a rough loss to start the season on Saturday, Gamecock men’s basketball upends Tulsa on Sunday, 69-58. Head coach Frank Martin had a good feeling his team would react the right way and play better basketball.
“They have resolve and aggression,” said Martin. “I really enjoyed preseason practices with these guys. They come at it every day with the right physicality and desire. Today, anytime we saw the ball, we attacked it defensively. We were a lot more disciplined, too.”
It took a little while for Carolina’s offense to settle in against Tulsa’s matchup zone. Martin anticipated they might be a little stagnant offensively in the halfcourt. The Gamecocks turned it over 24 times. They also forced 24 Tulsa turnovers, scoring 19 points off turnovers.
As the game went on, Carolina appeared more comfortable in its offensive sets. They went on a 15-0 run in nine minutes in the second half to close the door on the Golden Hurricane.
“Yesterday, we allowed offensive mistakes to impact us defensively,” Martin mentioned. “We didn’t let that happen today.”
A great spirit that Martin was proud to see on display. Now, with two games under Carolina’s belt, Martin looks forward to breaking down the film to help this team build.
“We’ve grown and understood how hard you have to play to win,” said Martin. “Now it’s a matter of trying to teach and show them some of the stuff we have to do a little bit better.”
Senior guard Seventh Woods tweaked his knee early in the first half and played only nine minutes. Martin said Woods could have played more. With what the team was running on the floor, sets from last year, he felt more comfortable with a particular rotation on the floor.
Carolina returns to action on December 5th at Houston.
