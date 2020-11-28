Woman robs Walgreens in Darlington at gunpoint

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department is investigating after they say a woman robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint Saturday evening.
Capt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department says at approximately 7:36 p.m., a white female wearing a green coat, a gray hood over her head and a mask robbed Walgreens in Darlington.
Police say the subject had a slender build with brown eyes.
The subject was armed with a black gun and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.
Authorities say the subject left the area in a four door sedan.
The Darlington Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to please contact central dispatch at 843-398-4920.
