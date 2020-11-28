White, Cook power No. 9 Georgia past Gamecocks in 45-16 win

EDITOR’S NOTE
Georgia’s rank is reflective of their position in the College Football Playoff ranking. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 13 in the AP poll.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Senior Night, a depleted South Carolina team had the unenviable task of trying to stop border rival Georgia in its quest to make it to the College Football Playoff.
With Zamir White and James Cook leading the charge, the No. 9 Bulldogs ran past an undermanned Gamecocks squad at Williams-Brice Stadium in a 45-16 win.
Georgia got off to a fast start thanks to JT Daniels and tight end Tre McKitty. The duo hooked up twice in the opening drive for the Bulldogs. The first time saw McKitty pick up 40 yards across the middle of the field. Three plays later, McKttiy scored on a 6-yard pass from Daniels to give Georgia the early 7-0 lead.
Georgia kept the ball rolling. This time, the visiting team capped a 9-play, 82-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by James Cook pushing the Bulldogs ahead 14-0 with 5:52 left in the first quarter.
Zamir White got in on the first quarter scoring as well. Following a big run by Kenny McIntosh. White made his mark two plays later with a 22-yard run for his first touchdown of the night putting Georgia ahead 21-0.
Carolina would get on the board early in the second quarter. The Gamecocks put together a 65-yard drive that saw Kevin Harris punctuate it with a 1-yard run to make it 21-7 with 14:57 left in the half.
A 39-yard field goal by Parker White made it 21-10, but Georgia continued to have their way with the Carolina front four. Thanks to his offensive line, Cook scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 29-yard run pushing the Bulldogs ahead 28-10 with 4:31 left in the half.
Georgia finished the half with 208 rushing yards.
South Carolina had a chance to cut into the Georgia lead getting the ball first in the second half, but a woeful opening drive saw the Gamecocks go in the opposite direction. On the Carolina punt, Kearis Jackson put Georgia in great position with a 52-yard return that ended in the red zone. White would make the most of the excellent field position by scoring on the 3-yard run to put Georgia ahead 35-10 with 11:38 in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs put up 332 rushing yards in the contest. Overall, Georgia had 471 yards.
Meanwhile, South Carolina wasn’t able to get much going in the second half on offense. Georgia put pressure on Doty and made things difficult for the South Carolina offensive line.
With a Jack Podlesny field goal added in the third, Georgia tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter before the final whistle.
Carolina has now lost five straight and will travel to Kentucky for its season finale.
