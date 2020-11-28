White, Cook power No. 9 Georgia past Gamecocks in 45-16 win

South Carolina had a chance to cut into the Georgia lead getting the ball first in the second half, but a woeful opening drive saw the Gamecocks go in the opposite direction. On the Carolina punt, Kearis Jackson put Georgia in great position with a 52-yard return that ended in the red zone. White would make the most of the excellent field position by scoring on the 3-yard run to put Georgia ahead 35-10 with 11:38 in the third quarter.