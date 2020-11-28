Tractor-trailer hits body in the Upstate, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that ended with a person being ejected and hit by a tractor-trailer on I-85 north.
The first crash happened at 4:05 a.m. Saturday.
Troopers said Jackson T. Jabryan, 19, of Greenville ran off the road at hit the median near mile marker 38.
The sedan overturned and a passenger was ejected onto the interstate.
Then, a tractor-trailer hit the passenger, who has not been identified by the coroner.
Jabryan was wearing a seatbelt and was injured in the crash.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.