Tractor-trailer hits body in the Upstate, troopers say
(Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Dana Griffin | November 28, 2020 at 12:58 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 1:06 PM

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that ended with a person being ejected and hit by a tractor-trailer on I-85 north.

The first crash happened at 4:05 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said Jackson T. Jabryan, 19, of Greenville ran off the road at hit the median near mile marker 38.

The sedan overturned and a passenger was ejected onto the interstate.

Then, a tractor-trailer hit the passenger, who has not been identified by the coroner.

Jabryan was wearing a seatbelt and was injured in the crash.

