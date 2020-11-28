Former Myrtle Beach star Luke Doty starts at QB for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina will get a view of the future in Saturday night’s game against No. 9 Georgia in the form of a Grand Strand native.
The team named former Myrtle Beach High School star Luke Doty as its starting quarterback ahead of kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium. It’s also the final home game for the Gamecocks this season.
Doty, a true freshman who was named Mr. Football in South Carolina last year, played in the second half of the Gamecocks’ 17-10 home loss against Missouri last week. He went 14-of-23 passing for 130 yards and also took 11 carries for 59 yards.
South Carolina interim head coach Mike Bobo and teammates credited Doty with providing a spark to the team last week. The quarterback also said he’s looking to learn and move forward from his first appearance under center.
“I definitely think I learned a lot,” Doty said. “It’s the first time that I’ve been out there for really a whole half and getting to play in a real game-like situation. I definitely think I learned a lot. The game is a lot faster than high school and it’s definitely something I’m going to have to keep working at and getting used to. But like I said, I had a lot of fun with my guys and we’re going to find a way to just get a win.”
Saturday’s game between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.
