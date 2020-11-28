Police: Suspect charged in connection to fatal stabbing in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing in Marlboro County, according to police.
Lt. Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department said officers found a man deceased in an apartment on South Parsonage Street Friday night.
Turner also said detectives were later able to determine that an altercation occured between the victim and a female suspect, which led to the victim being stabbed multiple times. The victim was later identified as Steven Breeden.
Authorities later arrested the suspect, Denise Graham, and charged her with murder. She is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, which will be set at a later date by a Circuit Court Judge.
