Police: 1 injured after argument leads to shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after an argument led to a shooting in Florence, according to police.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said officers responded to the area of Royal Street at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. Police learned two men pulled out firearms during an argument and began firing.
Brandt added that one of the suspects was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital while the other suspect left the scene. Several cars were also damaged in the gunfire, according to Brandt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
