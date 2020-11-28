2 people found dead in Marion apartment complex, official says

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were found dead inside an apartment complex in Marion, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.
Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Grey the two bodies were found at a complex on Bluff Road Saturday afternoon. He also said a third person was taken to the hospital, but details on their condition were not immediately available.
Grey added that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be assisting the Marion Police Department with the investigation.
