Panthers star McCaffrey ruled out Sunday vs. Minnesota, 9th game missed due to injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will be sidelined another week after he suffered a shoulder injury three weeks ago in Kansas City.
McCaffrey, who has 225 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, was ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings, according to Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
McCaffrey has already missed eight of Carolina’s 11 games because of injury.
He suffered a lower leg injury in Week 2 against Tampa Bay which caused him to miss the next six games.
McCaffrey returned to play Kansas City on Nov. 8 when he injured his shoulder.
Mike Davis will once again start in McCaffrey’s place.
The Panthers have a 4-7 record heading into Minnesota. Their bye week is next week,
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.