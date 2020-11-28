Marion County School District switching to all-virtual learning for next week

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee school district will be moving to all-virtual instruction next week, according to officials.
The Marion County School District announced Friday that classes will be completely virtual for the week of Nov. 30. The district said the decision came after DHEC reported increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the area, and projected more increases for the week after Thanksgiving.
“Keeping our students and staff safe is our primary objective,” read a statement from the district’s Facebook page.
Officials said all students will report to teachers virtually at regular class times beginning Monday. The virtual period is expected to end Friday, Dec. 4.
