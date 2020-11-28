FIRST ALERT: Saturday showers before big changes arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s an overcast and wet start to the morning across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scattered light to moderate showers will continue to sweep across the area through about lunchtime. The rain will quickly taper off by about 2pm, giving way to clearing skies and potentially a bit of sunshine before today is all said and done with.
Temperatures throughout the weekend will continue to stay on the cooler side with highs reaching the middle and upper 60s. Showers will return Sunday evening thanks to our next big weather maker bringing about big changes to the forecast.
A powerful cold front is going to move across the area and that will give way to multiple impacts for our area through early next week. Starting Sunday evening, heavy rain, gusty winds, and a few strong storms will be possible. As of right now, the strength of the storms will be dependent on how much storm fuel there will be to work with.
Into early Monday morning, showers and storms will continue as winds really start to pick up. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 30-40 mph.
These powerful winds are what will help to usher in dramatically colder air by Monday night and Tuesday morning. High temperatures by Tuesday will only warm into the upper 40s with lows dipping down into the upper 20s for some areas inland.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.