DHEC: Total COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina eclipsed 200,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases since testing began in the state on Saturday, according to state health officials.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,797 new cases in its latest report, bringing the statewide total to 201,354. 111 of those new cases were reported in Horry County, the fourth-highest of any county in the state. It also marks the second time in three days Horry County has seen over 100 new cases.
No new deaths were reported on Saturday, according to DHEC.
Of 13,915 tests results reported to DHEC on Friday, the agency said 12.9% were positive.
