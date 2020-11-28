COASTAL GAMEDAY: Chanticleers take early lead over Texas State

SAN MARCOS, TX (WMBF) - The No. 20 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are back in action Saturday, taking their unbeaten record on the road to take on the Texas State Bobcats.
With a win, the Chants clinch the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division, earning a bid to the conference championship game for the first time since joining in 2016. Louisiana-Lafayette earned the West Division’s bid earlier this month.
The Chants are 1-1 against the Bobcats all-time but won last year’s contest in Conway, 24-21.
Saturday’s game will also be televised on ESPN+.
This story will be updated with game notes and scoring updates throughout the afternoon.
FIRST QUARTER
Texas State wins the toss and will receive the opening kickoff on a rainy day in San Marcos. The Bobcats’ Jahmyl Jeter takes it out to the Texas State 34 to start the game.
Coastal forces a three-and-out, despite an offsides penalty on Jeffrey Gunter giving the Bobcats another shot on third down. Seamus O’Kelly’s punt rolls to the Chants’ 19-yard line, where they take over.
The Chanticleer offense is already in business on their third play of the game, as CJ Marable takes a 42 yard run down to the Texas State 34-yard line.
On a third-and-long, Grayson McCall drops back and finds Isaiah Likely for a 14-yard gain to push the Chants inside the Texas State red zone. The play stands after a review.
On the very next play, Marable finds a hole and takes a 14-yard rush into the end zone. Massimo Biscardi’s extra point is good, and Coastal is up early.
Coastal Carolina 7, Texas State 0 - 10:46, 1Q
Texas State starts their next drive at their own 28-yard line, as Brady McBride finds Calvin Hill for a short screen pass that moves the sticks. On the next play, McBride gets the ball to Jeremiah Haydel, but he loses control for a fumble. Coastal Carolina recovers and starts its next possession at the Texas State 45-yard line.
A big emphasis on the option early for the Chanticleers, as McCall runs out and pitches to Marable, who takes it 24 yards for a first down. Marable already with 91 yards on the day.
Marable takes a jet sweep to the right side and loses the ball while being tackled. He does recover, and Shermari Jones takes a short run for a Coastal first down.
Another option pitch to Marable finds the end zone for his second touchdown in nearly eight minutes. Marable already has 100 yards on seven carries along with his scores. Biscardi’s PAT attempt is good and it’s already a two-score game.
Coastal Carolina 14, Texas State 0 - 7:08, 1Q
The Bobcats take over at their own 23-yard line, getting a couple of short plays to move upfield. McBride connects with Marcell Barebe and Javen Banks in two out of the next three plays, both going for over ten yards.
Texas State continues to move, this time McBride goes deeper down the field on an RPO play, finding Drue Jackson for 26 yards and moving the Bobcats into the Coastal red zone. On the next play, McBridge and Banks connect from 14 yards out to give Texas State their first points of the game. Seth Keller’s PAT is good to cut the CCU lead in half.
Coastal Carolina 14, Texas State 7 - 4:33, 1Q
Coastal Carolina takes over at their own 25-yard line after a fair catch on the kickoff.
McCall fires a pass out of an RPO play to Greg Latushko for 16 yards, then takes it himself on the very next play for a gain of 13. Chanticleers are now in Texas State territory again. CCU gets pushed back after a holding penalty on Likely.
The Chants can’t get moving after the penalty, and back-to-back incompletions spell a punt for the teal and black. Charles Ouverson punt rolls to the Texas State 3-yard line and is downed. The Bobcats will take over from there.
Texas State is able to get a first down after two straight completions and gain another yard before the end of the quarter.
Coastal Carolina 14, Texas State 7 - END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
SECOND QUARTER
The Bobcats start the second quarter at their own 12-yard line but are unable to convert a first down. O’Kelly’s punt is fair caught near midfield.
McCall finds Likely on the first play of the drive for 18 yards, getting the Chants back into Texas State territory. Coastal gets to a third-and-short at the Texas State 18, but an option comes up a yard short of a first down. Chants are going for it on a fourth-and-1 and Jones takes it off to the left to convert.
McCall takes an option keeper and goes down just short of the Bobcats’ 10-yard line. On the next play, Reese White finds a big hole and runs into the end zone untouched as CCU extends the lead. Biscardi’s PAT attempt is good.
Coastal Carolina 21, Texas State 7 - 9:54, 2Q
The Bobcats’ offense picks back up at their 22-yard line after a replay review confirms a fumble did not happen on the kickoff. The Bobcat offense fails to convert a first down as Coastal Carolina’s defense stuffs them on a third-and-short.
The Chanticleers take over at their own 22-yard line after the punt is downed. After an option doesn’t get far, White takes a run off to the right side and gains 33 yards to put Coastal in Texas State territory. The Chants now have over 200 yards rushing as a team up to this point.
McCall calls his own number on a third-and-6 play, scrambling off to the right for nine yards as the Chants continue to move. Jones takes the next play just off the left tackle for 13 yards and another CCU possession that ends up in the Texas State red zone.
On the very next play, McCall finds Jaivon Heiligh on a 14-yard touchdown strike, and Biscardi’s PAT is good to put the Chants up three scores.
Coastal Carolina 28, Texas State 7 - 4:19, 2Q
Texas State will take over at their own 22-yard line again after the kickoff.
