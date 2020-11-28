Balanced attack leads CCU women to 88-56 victory over S.C. State

Coastal jumped in front quickly, riding success from the charity stripe, to help build a 24-9 lead at the end of the first period. Blount had nine of her points by halftime when Coastal held a 44-27 advantage. She had six points in a 14-2 run that put the Chanticleers in front 38-13 midway through the second quarter. Moton had 15 of SC State’s 27 points at the break.