Annual tree lighting celebration takes place at Plyler Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With Thanksgiving behind us, the countdown to Christmas is on with traditions and events happening across the area.
The Oceanfront Merchant’s Association held its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration Friday night at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach, complete with Santa, hot chocolate, music, and more.
Organizers said they hope it kicked off an important season for local businesses hoping to end the year on a good note.
“Everyone wants to get out of the house right now so we’re trying to give everyone a safe way to still celebrate that we all wanna do,” said Kaita Turner, who helped organize and performed in the event.
Turner said the goal is to keep hosting family-friendly events to get people out on Ocean Boulevard, all while supporting businesses and making memories in Myrtle Beach.
For tourists like Jenna Letts, the tree lighting did just that.
“We’re actually on vacation here from New Jersey and the hotel had a pamphlet out with all the events and we just chose this one,” she said.
Letts said they originally planned their trip down for the Fourth of July but rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She says now, they’re glad they came just in time to kick off the holiday season.
“Very happy, where we’re from there’s nothing going on right now,” said Letts.
Turner said she’s just glad people we’re able to get into the holiday spirit despite everything going on.
“Just to bring smiles and memories to people who come down to visit,” she said.
