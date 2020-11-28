Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta setting sail in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Another big holiday tradition in the Grand Strand getting ready to set sail.
The 36th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta kicks off at the Little River Inlet Saturday at 5 p..m. The event includes a parade of yachts and other boats decorated in lights to help kick off the holiday season.
Organizers also said several locations along the Intracoastal Waterway are designated as viewing sites for the parade, including Snooky’s, the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club, Filet’s and Boardwalk Billy’s. The parade is set to end at Dock Holiday’s Marina at around 7 p.m.
There is no charge to watch the parade, but spectators are asked to donate a new unwrapped today at a variety of locations to help children in need across Horry County. Organizers also said bicycle donations are also being accepted at The Shack in Cherry Grove.
Donations of cat food, dog food or cat litter will also be accepted to benefit the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.
Click here for more information and a full list of drop off locations.
