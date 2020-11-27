WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: SCHSL State Semifinals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The road to the SCHSL state finals for football is now down to the semifinals, with area teams still in the hunt for state crowns.
Six teams from the WMBF viewing area remain in the playoffs as we approach the state semifinals. Three of Friday’s lower state final games will also be hosted in our area.
We’ll update this page throughout the night with updates, so make sure to check back!
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 4A - LOWER STATE FINALS
Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach (7 p.m.)
CLASS 2A - LOWER STATE FINALS
Andrews at Marion
CLASS A - LOWER STATE FINALS
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View
CLASS A - UPPER STATE FINALS
Lamar at Southside Christian
