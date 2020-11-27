WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: SCHSL State Semifinals

By WMBF News Staff | November 27, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 7:00 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The road to the SCHSL state finals for football is now down to the semifinals, with area teams still in the hunt for state crowns.

Six teams from the WMBF viewing area remain in the playoffs as we approach the state semifinals. Three of Friday’s lower state final games will also be hosted in our area.

We’ll update this page throughout the night with updates, so make sure to check back!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

CLASS 4A - LOWER STATE FINALS

Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach (7 p.m.)

CLASS 2A - LOWER STATE FINALS

Andrews at Marion

CLASS A - LOWER STATE FINALS

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Lake View

CLASS A - UPPER STATE FINALS

Lamar at Southside Christian

