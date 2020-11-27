Wanted: Man takes out rifle, threatens people at Moncks Corner Walmart parking lot

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a man who took out a rifle and threatened people at a Moncks Corner Walmart parking lot on Friday.
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said they have identified the suspect as Terrence Lenard Middleton of Charlotte, North Carolina and have an arrest warrant out for his arrest for pointing or presenting a firearm.
The investigation began when Moncks Corner police received a report that a man was possibly at the Walmart with a rifle.
At the time, there was an off-duty MCPD officer inside the store working a security detail, and he along with Walmart staff were able to confirm that a subject was seen in the parking lot of the store with a rifle and no shots were fired.
Police say more officers arrived moments later and confirmed that the subject had left the area and officers began efforts to locate and identify the subject.
Witnesses told investigators that the man originally came to the store to buy a hunting/fishing license, but when his credit card was declined, he left disgruntled and went to his vehicle, a black Honda Accord, parked outside and got a rifle.
The witnesses reported that the man made threats regarding shooting people when he left the store.
A police report states that the witnesses said the man removed a rifle from his vehicle and approached the store while still making verbal threats.
“However, he never re-entered the store before returning to his vehicle and speeding away,” MCPD officials said.
Police officials said officers and investigators are still collecting information and attempting to locate the suspect.
