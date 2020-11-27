Two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Little River area.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, Highway 57 and Stonesedge Boulevard in the Little River area is completely shut down to traffic following a three-vehicle crash that happened around 2:09 p.m.
Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, first responders said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays.
