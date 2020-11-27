Police: Man arrested after climbing tower crane in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was detained after reportedly climbing a tower crane in Myrtle Beach on Friday, police said.
Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said officers responded to the 400 block of South Ocean Boulevard for a trespassing call due to a man climbing the crane.
According to Vest, the man came down safely and was taken into custody by officers.
The man was identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Locklear, of Maxton, N.C., Vest said. He was charged with trespassing and simple possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.