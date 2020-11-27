Police: Man arrested after climbing tower crane in Myrtle Beach

Police: Man arrested after climbing tower crane in Myrtle Beach
A man was detained after reportedly climbing a tower crane Friday in Myrtle Beach. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | November 27, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 1:57 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was detained after reportedly climbing a tower crane in Myrtle Beach on Friday, police said.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said officers responded to the 400 block of South Ocean Boulevard for a trespassing call due to a man climbing the crane.

According to Vest, the man came down safely and was taken into custody by officers.

The man was identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Locklear, of Maxton, N.C., Vest said. He was charged with trespassing and simple possession of marijuana.

