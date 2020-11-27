One injured in two-vehicle crash with rollover in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on River Oaks Drive in Horry County Friday night, authorities said.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 5:37 p.m. in the 1600 block of River Oaks Drive.
The collision called one of the vehicles to roll over, first responders said.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the HCFR. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
