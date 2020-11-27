Oceanfront Christmas tree lighting happening Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The holiday season is getting into full swing along the Myrtle Beach oceanfront.
On Friday night, the Oceanfront Merchants Association’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and celebration will take place.
According to information on Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the event is set for Nov. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Plyler Park, located at 1000 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.
Santa Claus will be available, as well as glitter tattoos, princesses, bounce houses, and entertainment throughout by Blues Sisters Christmas Special.
City officials said masks are required when social distancing isn’t possible. People are asked not to attend if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or aren’t feeling well.
