New downtown Florence businesses look forward to Small Business Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Small businesses have seen their fair share of struggles over the last eight months, but that’s not stopping two of downtown Florence’s newest businesses from getting to work right before Small Business Saturday.
DIY Place has been open for about a week, and customers can expect to have their hands full as soon as they walk in, preparing crafts alongside family and friends. No appointment is required.
“We have an array of projects you can pick from and a lot of them have multiple choices you can pick from and you’re able to stain them or paint them anyway you want,” said DIY Place owner Aimee Monjarrez.
Cornelio Monjarrez was working out of town for over a year while his wife Aimee stayed at home.
Aimee decided when Cornelio came back she wanted to start something new as a family, and DIY Place was born
While most people may be concerned about starting a small business during a pandemic, Cornelio believes this is the perfect time to get up and running, especially as people are looking for stuff to do.
“Downtown has great bars and great restaurants and great salons but it needed something else, so we thought it was the perfect place and time to bring something new to Florence,” said Cornelio Monjarrez.
Chocobella will hold its grand opening this Saturday. They specialize in Belgian chocolates and artisan gelato. The chocolates take four days to prepare and are made completely in house.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a week, and you can plan and plan and plan, and there’s days where you just have to stop and take a breath and recollect, but it’s been a long time coming,” said co-owner Ranny Starnes.
Starnes said Small Business Saturday is the perfect day to show everyone what they’ve been working on.
Starnes believes small businesses like Chocobella and DIY Place need support now more than ever.
“We don’t have the luxury of having the super high volume like big box stores, so everyone who walks in the door is important to the sustainability of our businesses,” said Starnes.
