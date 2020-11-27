Lexington Co. sergeant who served public for decades dies unexpectedly

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a 17-year veteran of the department died unexpectedly at her home in Gaston on Monday.
Sgt. Cathy Etheredge, 60, had served with LCSD since 2003, but her law enforcement career spanned four decades and several agencies.
Etheredge was most recently a sergeant in LCSD’s Professional Standards Division. She joined the department as a patrol deputy and also served as a school resource officer and victim assistance officer and investigator.
“Cathy’s sudden passing is a tremendous loss to those who knew her and our department,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “She brought a maternal and folksy style to her role that allowed her to connect with her fellow deputies on a personal level. She was passionate about enhancing the relationships between deputies and those we serve.”
Before serving with LCSD, Etheredge was with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, the Lexington County Department of Public Safety and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. In total, her law enforcement career spanned more than four decades.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at Sam Etheredge Place, 304 Sam Etheredge Road in Saluda.
