Grand Strand shoppers continue ‘Black Friday’ shopping tradition during COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The COVID-19 pandemic forced some families to cancel certain Thanksgiving traditions, such as traveling to see loved ones and holding larger gatherings at home.
But the pandemic is not stopping some people from participating in one of their favorite holiday traditions - ‘Black’ Friday shopping.
Jesus Alonso and Sergio Mayaalonso said they’ve been set up outside of the Gamestop location in Surfside Beach since Wednesday afternoon. That’s nearly 48 hours.
Alonso said every minute of the wait time is worth it because they’ll be able to purchase a PlayStation 5 during the Black Friday deals.
“I mean I been here since 3 in the afternoon yesterday (Wednesday),” Alonso said. “This just ends all the frustrations of not being able to get the PS5 online because people are rushing to buy it.”
“You [have to] secure they bag,” Mayaalonso said. “They only got two [PS5] per store and we’re the first two here.”
They said a pandemic will not stop them from enjoying their holiday traditions.
“Just live your life and be safe out there,” Mayaalonso said. “Wear a mask, take all the precautions.”
They’re not the only ones who lined up for Black Friday deals. Three Horry County residents who didn’t want to be identified name were the first Black Friday shoppers who lined up outside the Best Buy store in Myrtle Beach.
“You can’t get the PS5 online,” one of the shoppers said. “It’s like impossible to get online.”
“You can get deals, save a little money,” a second shopper outside Best Buy said.
Some business owners said it’s important for people in the community to shop small and big on Black Friday.
Horry County resident Laura Inkpen is one of those business owners. Inkpen started a pet-sitting business that was doing well before the pandemic hit.
“Most of my clients were older and retired and then they weren’t traveling anymore,” Inkpen said.
That’s when Inkpen decided to launch a new business called ‘Yard Greetings on the Grand Strand,’ providing celebratory signage and balloon decor for families. Inkpen launched the business with her eighth-grade daughter, Nancy.
“It’s fun [to provide families these signs] because I like to see people happy and I’m happy when other people are happy,” Nancy said.
Inkpen said launching a business during a pandemic is tough, and it’s important that community residents do all they can to support small and big businesses throughout Black Friday, to help them survive these tough times.
“Not a lot of people are traveling [for the Thanksgiving holiday] and are staying home,” Inkpen said. “So while we are, let’s give back to where we live to keep everybody going because without small business, I mean this is what the country’s made of, [small businesses].”
Inkpen said business owners like herself are enforcing safety measures at all times so people know steps are being taken to protect their customers.
“When we deliver things, we do it with a mask on and we do contactless deliveries. So we’re out and about, but we’re trying to keep our distance,” Inkpen said. “I think people still need to live their lives and get out.”
Businesses like Inkpen’s company are also preparing for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28, which encourages people to ‘Shop Small’ and buy local throughout the day. Inkpen said she’s providing an additional incentive for people to “shop small” by providing an additional 10% off purchases made from her business on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
